Bigger than Ever

The CFA Institute Annual Conference is the investment industry’s largest and longest-running educational gathering of investment professionals. It’s an unrivaled opportunity to access high-quality, unbiased content and the latest thinking on critical industry issues. And this year’s event has the potential to reach a larger audience than ever before.

Our "Virtual 73rd" will feature about 8 hours of programming over May 18-20. There will be many great segments and I'm particularly looking forward to @morganhousel interviewing @AnnieDuke! Check out the whole agenda. #connectedinvesting https://t.co/UBLFYukelE — Charlie Henneman, CFA (@CHenneman) May 6, 2020

There’s still time to register for this free online event and participate in three days of presentations, conversations, and virtual programming specially designed for the current environment.

Monday’s sessions will keep an eye on the big picture, with expert investor Howard Marks, CFA and geopolitical analyst Peter Zeihan discussing global macro and market outlooks in uncertain times.

Tuesday’s presenters will offer ways to improve investment decisions with personal insights, including guidance from behavioral economist Daniel Crosby and neurobiologist Donald Altman.

On Wednesday, sessions will discuss investing through the crisis, with Aswath Damodaran discussing valuation in an unstable environment, Annie Duke explaining how to make smarter decisions in a time of uncertainty, and Catherine D. Wood examining how innovation gains traction during tumultuous times.

Archived recordings of every presentation will be available online, with additional insights and commentary published on the CFA Institute Annual Virtual Conference blog.

